Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JWN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.73.

NYSE:JWN opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 52.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ken Worzel sold 17,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $559,213.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,180 shares of company stock worth $2,164,864. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

