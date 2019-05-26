Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

NYSE JWN opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 52.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $52,254.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,671,406 shares in the company, valued at $119,411,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $559,213.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,180 shares of company stock worth $2,164,864. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.73.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

