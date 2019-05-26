Nordstrom (JWN) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Nordstrom from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on Nordstrom and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.73.

JWN opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. Nordstrom has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 52.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.69%.

In related news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 17,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $782,771.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,653,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,931,547.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $52,254.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,671,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,411,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,180 shares of company stock worth $2,164,864. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $3,453,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $888,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

