Oak Associates Ltd. OH Purchases 19,500 Shares of Cigna Corp (CI)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 42,687.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 31,678,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,107,369,000 after buying an additional 10,021,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,800,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,706,967,000 after buying an additional 260,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,910,176,000 after buying an additional 1,087,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,308,914,000 after buying an additional 1,445,822 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.85.

Shares of CI opened at $149.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.40 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

