Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) Shares Gap Down to $0.68

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.68. Obalon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 56865 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.04.

The stock has a market cap of $16.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 147.30% and a negative return on equity of 100.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Obalon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 444,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

