Oddo Bhf Reiterates “€230.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV)

Oddo Bhf set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €226.10 ($262.91) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €194.00 ($225.58) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €214.01 ($248.84).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

