Orange (ORA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ORA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.53 ($19.22).

Shares of ORA stock opened at €13.95 ($16.22) on Thursday. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

