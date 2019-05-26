Oxford Instruments (OXIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,191.08

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,191.08 ($15.56) and last traded at GBX 1,191.08 ($15.56), with a volume of 483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,174 ($15.34).

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,075 ($14.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $676.01 million and a P/E ratio of 36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

