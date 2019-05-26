Paragon Banking Group (PAG) Given Hold Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 667 ($8.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paragon Banking Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 556.40 ($7.27).

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 434.40 ($5.68) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.88. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 558.50 ($7.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61), for a total transaction of £214,500 ($280,282.24).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

