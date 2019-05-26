Paragon Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Paragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Stocks.Exchange. Paragon has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $29,704.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paragon has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00385861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.01188166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00137201 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,936,526 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.