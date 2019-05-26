Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,584,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $88,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4,803.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,513,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,006 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.71. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $338,869.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,756.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Glenn P. Barba sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,097.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,825. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-grows-holdings-in-cms-energy-co-cms.html.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.