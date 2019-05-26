Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $104.32 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,755,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,941 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $104,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stuart J. Black sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $354,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,627.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,096,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,843 shares in the company, valued at $28,821,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,679 shares of company stock worth $10,657,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

Shares of PEG opened at $61.16 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

