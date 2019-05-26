Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $11.41

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.13, but opened at $11.41. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 68230 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $704.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/patterson-uti-energy-pten-shares-gap-down-to-11-41.html.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.