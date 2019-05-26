Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Inspired Energy (INSE)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON INSE opened at GBX 15 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The stock has a market cap of $107.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. Inspired Energy has a one year low of GBX 14.75 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 22.25 ($0.29).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Inspired Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Inspired Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

