Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 33 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 31,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,679,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633,595 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.26, for a total value of $1,085,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,599.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 22,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.48, for a total value of $11,351,501.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,866 shares in the company, valued at $194,005,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $14,444,692. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Intuitive Surgical to an “overweight” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.82.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $476.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.27 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

