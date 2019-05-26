People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Holdings Boosted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,921 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,360,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,814,000 after purchasing an additional 223,744 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 383,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 20.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 129,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $2,316,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Herron sold 4,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $77,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,885 shares of company stock worth $2,898,495. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of PBCT opened at $16.05 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

