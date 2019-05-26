PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) is Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s 5th Largest Position

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 4.7% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $49,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $3,193,748.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,676.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,599,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,494 shares of company stock worth $7,698,345. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on PepsiCo from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

PepsiCo stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $181.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

