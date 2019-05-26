Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 411 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.91.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $193.00 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $245.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

