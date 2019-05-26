Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Purchases 375 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 29,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,404.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 41,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38,608 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $282.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $294.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.2331 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

