Piper Jaffray Companies Initiates Coverage on Titan Medical (TMDI)

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of TMDI stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. Titan Medical has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Medical by 219.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Medical by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

