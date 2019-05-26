Plexus (PLXS) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. Plexus has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $66.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $789.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.03 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.79%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $270,334.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,440.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,493 shares of company stock worth $5,895,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 73,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

