ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ProAssurance were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 74,795 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PRA shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on ProAssurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $38.45 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). ProAssurance had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $268.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

