Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,505 Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,505 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 82,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,791,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,001,705 shares of company stock valued at $76,460,183 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $80.74. The company has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.30.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

