Pure Storage (PSTG) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.83.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.71. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.83 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $103,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,260 shares of company stock worth $11,880,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

