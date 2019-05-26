Pure Storage (PSTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a $28.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.81 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.83.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.71. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.83 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $106,596.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 400,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $8,184,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,260 shares of company stock worth $11,880,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 154,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

