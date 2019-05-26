Purplebricks Group PLC (PURP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Purplebricks Group PLC (LON:PURP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 257.20 ($3.36).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PURP shares. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target (down from GBX 285 ($3.72)) on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Purplebricks Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 188 ($2.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Purplebricks Group stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Friday. Purplebricks Group has a 1 year low of GBX 99.80 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 411 ($5.37). The stock has a market cap of $306.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

