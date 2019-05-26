Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Decreased by Analyst

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Qorvo in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $680.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $6.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Qorvo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.95.

Shares of QRVO opened at $62.30 on Friday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $86.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

In other Qorvo news, Director Ralph Quinsey sold 209,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $14,447,174.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,540.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,024 shares of company stock worth $17,108,361. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

