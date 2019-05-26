QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Position Lifted by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 37.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,689 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCRH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in QCR by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in QCR by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 603,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 23,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QCR by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 23,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in QCR by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 138,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QCR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $104,959.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

