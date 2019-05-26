Quaker Chemical (KWR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KWR. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.25.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $189.15 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $151.43 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.50%.

In related news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $50,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,567.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,658,000 after buying an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

