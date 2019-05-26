Quorum Information Technologies (QIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.82

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 million and a P/E ratio of -60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

