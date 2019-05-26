Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Ball Co. (BLL)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ball by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,566,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,613,000 after purchasing an additional 161,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,755,000 after purchasing an additional 311,457 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ball by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,720,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,047,000 after purchasing an additional 91,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ball by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,336,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,414,000 after purchasing an additional 63,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,300 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $392,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,111 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $561,784.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 472,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,112,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,329 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,632. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ball and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.26.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

