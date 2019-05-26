Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 657.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,910,000 after acquiring an additional 26,647 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.05.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $3,006,891.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff M. Fettig purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $432.07 per share, with a total value of $216,035.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $430.72 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $479.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/rational-advisors-llc-purchases-171-shares-of-sherwin-williams-co-shw.html.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.