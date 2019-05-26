Raymond James Lowers Zayo Group (ZAYO) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $32.74 price target on the technology company’s stock.

ZAYO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zayo Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Zayo Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zayo Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.02.

Shares of NYSE:ZAYO opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. Zayo Group has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zayo Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $176,539.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,837.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $76,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZAYO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Zayo Group by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zayo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Zayo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zayo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Zayo Group by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

