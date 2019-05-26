RealTract Trading Down 33.4% This Week (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. RealTract has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $7,332.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. Over the last week, RealTract has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00419144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.71 or 0.01335194 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00141573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004360 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract.

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

