Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 51.0% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.96 and a 52-week high of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,518 shares in the company, valued at $995,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 42,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $4,552,532.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,779,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.22.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

