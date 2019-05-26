Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Total SA (TOT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 49,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 68,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 39.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Total stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.21 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Equities analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

