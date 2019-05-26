Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Receives $145.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.43.

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

NYSE RGA opened at $150.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.68. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $127.84 and a 52 week high of $154.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Reinsurance Group of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $542,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2,614.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 138,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 133,219 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 17,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 37,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

