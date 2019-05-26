Reviewing Carbonite (CARB) & Yext (YEXT)

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Carbonite and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbonite -0.76% 21.93% 6.26% Yext -34.74% -101.77% -37.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carbonite and Yext, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbonite 0 4 7 0 2.64 Yext 1 1 5 0 2.57

Carbonite presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.95%. Yext has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.19%. Given Carbonite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carbonite is more favorable than Yext.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Carbonite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Carbonite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Yext shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Carbonite has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbonite and Yext’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbonite $296.41 million 2.85 $7.56 million $1.25 19.62 Yext $228.28 million 9.10 -$74.84 million ($0.76) -26.74

Carbonite has higher revenue and earnings than Yext. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbonite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carbonite beats Yext on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The company's solutions also comprise Carbonite Server, an all-in-one server protection solution for physical, virtual, and legacy systems that deploys in an organization's onsite environment and store copies on a local target and direct to the secure Carbonite cloud; Carbonite Availability that keeps critical business systems available on Windows and Linux servers; and Carbonite Recover, a solution that securely replicates critical systems from an organization's primary environment to the cloud. In addition, it offers Carbonite Migrate, which migrates physical, virtual, and cloud workloads over any distance with minimal risk and near-zero downtime; and Carbonite Email Archiving that provides MailStore offerings designed to meet the specific email archiving needs of customers in terms of performance, stability, functionality, and simplicity. The company provides its solutions through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and global systems integrators. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. Its Knowledge Engine is used by end consumers to discover new businesses, read reviews, and find answers to queries. Yext, Inc. serves luxury, retail, food, hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

