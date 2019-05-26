Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in LPL Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,789,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,492,000 after purchasing an additional 243,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,415,000 after acquiring an additional 39,236 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,676,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,470,000 after acquiring an additional 587,765 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,342,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,092,000 after acquiring an additional 283,319 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,496,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,410,000 after acquiring an additional 753,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $84.91 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $550,119.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,769,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gooley sold 25,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $1,880,531.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,719.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,188 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

