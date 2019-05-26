River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $150.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

