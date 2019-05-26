RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 488,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,473 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signition LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 51,273 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

WARNING: “RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/rlj-lodging-trust-rlj-shares-sold-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.