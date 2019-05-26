Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in Viad Corp (VVI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,819 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Viad by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Viad by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Viad by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Viad by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Viad by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $61.38 on Friday. Viad Corp has a one year low of $46.17 and a one year high of $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.25. Viad had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $285.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Viad’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

VVI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

