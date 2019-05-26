Royal Mail (RMG) Rating Increased to Hold at Liberum Capital

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) was upgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 240 ($3.14). Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RMG. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.68) price target (down from GBX 354 ($4.63)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded Royal Mail to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 347 ($4.53) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Mail to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 286.33 ($3.74).

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 210.60 ($2.75) on Friday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 231.89 ($3.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Rico Back bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £414,000 ($540,964.33). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 200,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,420,137.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

