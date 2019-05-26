Royce & Associates LP Sells 160,070 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 764,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,070 shares during the period. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock makes up approximately 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $72,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $2,435,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,436,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $821,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at $22,697,420.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,510 shares of company stock worth $18,501,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $110.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,401. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.35. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $758.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

