RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) Given $8.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RR Donnelley & Sons an industry rank of 189 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 378,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 134,949 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,620 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RRD opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $207.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

