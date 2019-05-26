Ruff Price Up 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Ruff token can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $15.76 million and $1.44 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00426442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.12 or 0.01136205 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00143057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.