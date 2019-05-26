RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) Director Denmar John Dixon Acquires 10,000 Shares

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Denmar John Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Denmar John Dixon purchased 50,415 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $240,479.55.

OTCMKTS:RMBL opened at $4.79 on Friday. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $223.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RumbleON by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RumbleON by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RumbleON by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 55,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RumbleON in a report on Friday, March 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of RumbleON in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

