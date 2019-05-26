Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $36.09 on Friday. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

