SafeCharge International Group (SCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 436 ($5.70) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 350 ($4.57). Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SafeCharge International Group in a research report on Friday.

Get SafeCharge International Group alerts:

Shares of SafeCharge International Group stock opened at GBX 431 ($5.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.64 million and a PE ratio of 26.60. SafeCharge International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 355 ($4.64).

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for SafeCharge International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SafeCharge International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.