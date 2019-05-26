Sandy Spring Bank Has $840,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $306.04 per share, with a total value of $229,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total transaction of $693,441.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,949 shares of company stock worth $21,185,503 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $338.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $351.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.13.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

